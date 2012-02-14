* Index down 0.04 percent
* Amtek Engineering falls after weak results
SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore shares edged
lower by midday, with most Asian markets drifting down as
Moody's warning to downgrade top-rated countries in Europe added
to uncertainties surrounding the region's ability to resolve its
debt crisis.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.04 percent, or 1.26 points, at 2,975.08. Around 1.1 billion
shares worth S$706 million were traded. Market breadth was
negative as 309 stocks declined and 148 fell, while 152 were
steady.
"The Greek issue is still hanging in there, and there's
still uncertainty and concerns about whether Greece could keep
to its promises," said Justin Harper, head of research
at IG Markets.
The Moody's news weighed on already weak market sentiment as
investors worried about Athens' ability to pursue harsh reforms
in exchange for crucial aid.
As the STI is trading near its six-month high , the
index is unlikely to make a big push higher with the lack of
more positive news and Greece's second bailout still unresolved,
Harper said.
"Markets are entering a phase of consolidation after sharp
gains last week. In light of no other positive news, the threat
of Moody's downgrade has investors taking on a more cautious
stance today," said a local trader.
Among corporate results, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer CapitaLand Ltd reported a 20 percent fall in
quarterly profit, but said it remains bullish on Singapore's
housing market and China's long-term prospects. Its shares were
little changed.
Precision engineering firm Amtek Engineering Ltd
fell as much as 4 percent after the Singapore company reported
worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Amtek Engineering said its net profit for October-December
tumbled 39 percent to $8 million from a year ago, due to lower
sales of its mass storage products as a result of supply chain
disruptions caused by floods in Thailand.
Among gainers, Qingmei Group Holdings Ltd, which
makes soles for sports shoes, surged as much as 13 percent to a
five-month high after it reported record half-yearly earnings.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)