* Index down 0.7 percent
* Creative jumps 55 pct on tech platform for tablets
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Singapore shares faced
resistance near six-month highs struck in the previous session,
with commodities stocks such as Olam International Ltd
and Noble Group Ltd figuring among the biggest
decliners.
Among standout gainers, shares of Singapore's Creative
Technology Ltd surged as much as 55 percent after the
company launched a new technology platform targeting the booming
tablet computer market in China.
By 0600 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.7 percent, or 19.94 points, at 2,991.74 after closing at its
highest in more than six months on Wednesday.
"The whole market is down and normally when people are
taking risk off trade, they would sell cyclical stocks,
especially those two stocks that have done well," said Lee Wen
Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.
Asian stock markets fell after another delay in the Greek
bailout underscored how far Europe is from resolving the debt
crisis.
This week, Olam reported a 12 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit, hit by margin weakness in its industrial raw
material segment.
Despite the weak global economic outlook, Singapore said it
may avoid a recession after data showed the Southeast Asian
economy contracted less than expected in the last quarter of
2011.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)