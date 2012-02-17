* Index up 0.4 percent at 0500 GMT
* Silverlake surges after DBS Vickers issues buy call
* Creative extends gain after tech platform launch
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Singapore shares were
higher at midday on Friday on the back of encouraging economic
data from the United States and Greek bailout hopes, and local
investors are now awaiting the city-state's budget announcement
for further cues.
The Singapore government's budget is expected to help its
citizens cope with rising costs, but businesses may be hit by
new measures that will make it harder for them to hire cheap
foreign workers.
"Stocks in certain sectors such as tourism and healthcare
may benefit from the budget initiatives," stockbroker DMG &
Partners said in a report.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.4 percent, or 11.14 points, at 2,988.34. Some 918 million
shares worth S$762.8 million were traded. The STI has
risen around one percent since the start of the week and nearly
13 percent since the start of 2012.
Commodities firm Noble Group Ltd and Southeast
Asia's largest bank DBS Group Holdings were among the
top gainers among blue chips, rising 1.7 percent and 1.5
percent, respectively.
Asian shares rebounded on Friday on signs euro zone
officials will soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece,
reducing the risk of a debt default, and after jobs and
manufacturing data pointed to a healthier U.S. economy.
"The Singapore market right now is very headline-driven.
What has pushed the STI above the 3,000 level is partly due to
the events in Europe," said Liu Jinshu, an analyst at SIAS
Research.
"For the STI to stay above 3,000 next week, the market
should not suffer from any more negative headlines coming out
from the euro zone," he said.
DMG said in a report that it believes the market will take a
breather in the short term following the sharp year-to-date
rise.
Singapore hotel operator CDL Hospitality Trusts
and medical services provider Raffles Medical Group Ltd
are among the stocks that may benefit from moves to
promote tourism and healthcare.
Shares of Singapore-listed software firm Silverlake Axis Ltd
surged as much as 16 percent after DBS Vickers
reinstated coverage with a buy call, saying it was a growth
stock with quarterly dividends.
Shares of Creative Technology extended gains from
the previous day after the firm launched a new technology
platform targeting the tablet computer market in China. Creative
shares had roughly doubled in the past two days.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)