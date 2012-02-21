* Index up 0.16 percent
* Yangzijiang jumps on contracts announcement
* Tiger gains as 33 pct-owned Mandala to resume flights
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Singapore shares rose by
midday, with the benchmark index rising to its highest level in
eight months, with property developer CapitaLand Ltd
and United Overseas Bank Ltd helping drive gains.
CapitaLand shares advanced 1.7 percent, extending gains from
the previous day on expectation that China's lower reserve
requirement could give more room for banks to lend, which may
lift property demand.
By 2.25 p.m. local time (0625 GMT), the main Straits Times
Index was up 0.16 percent, or 4.90 points, at 3,026.1.
The index hit a high of 3028.5 points, the strongest level since
late June. It has gained nearly 4 percent so far this month and
around 14 percent so far this year.
U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.
In commodity markets, Brent crude futures hovered
near $120 a barrel after reaching an 8-month high on Monday.
DBS Group Research said persistently high oil prices,
despite a possible recession in Europe, sub-par growth in the
United States and slowdown in Asian economies, would hit the
transport sector.
"Fuel cost and inflation concerns will creep up much
earlier. Positive for O&G (oil and gas) and energy plays at this
stage but do be wary of potential impact on oil users such as
transport, airline and container shipping industries," it said.
Among standout gainers, shares of Singapore-listed
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd rose as much
as 5 percent after the company said it had won contracts worth
$206.2 million so far this year.
Yangzijiang shares were among the top traded stocks by both
value and volume in the Singapore market.
Shares of Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd jumped as
much as 6.4 percent after the budget carrier said its 33
percent-owned Mandala Airlines is expected to resume flights
from April 2012.