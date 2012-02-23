* Index declines nearly 1 percent
* Neptune Orient leads losses after poor Q4 earnings
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Singapore shares fell by
midday, hurt by weaker-than-expected company earnings and after
regional markets eased following weak European economic data.
Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), the world's sixth
biggest container shipping firm, plummeted by as much as 11.2
percent to a five-week low after reporting a
larger-than-expected quarterly quarterly loss of $320 million,
hit by high fuel costs and lower freight rates.
"They missed our expectations. Freight rates have collapsed
in the last quarter, although bunk prices continued to trend
up," said Derrick Heng, an analyst at Phillip Securities.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
1 percent, or 29.99 points, at 2,965.60. Around 1.3 billion
shares worth S$1.2 billion were traded.
"Investors are getting more jittery, as we saw several
corporate earnings from large blue chips that were quite
disappointing," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay
Hian, citing results from palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd
and Neptune Orient.
"Investors could be wondering if this is a sign of more
disappointment to come," he said.
Stock markets in Asia were lower as focus moved back to
growth and high oil prices.
By midday, NOL recovered some of its losses and was down 7
percent at S$1.325.
"We've seen some rate improvements in the first quarter but
I don't think it's enough to make liners profitable this year,"
said Heng, who has a reduce rating on the stock.
Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, also
reported disappointing earnings, sending its shares plunging by
11 percent on Wednesday and eased 1 percent on Thursday.
Shares in casino operator Genting Singapore fell
fall by nearly 4 percent after some analysts said its fourth
quarter earnings missed their expectations.
Citigroup said Genting's fourth quarter earnings were a huge
miss, and it cut its target price to S$1.47 from S$1.50 and
maintained its sell rating.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)