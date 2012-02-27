* Index down 0.34 percent

* UE E&C surges after posting strong earnings, high dividends

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Singapore shares edged slightly lower by midday, in line with several Asian bourses, as investors stayed cautious on concerns that persistently high oil prices could curtail the world's fragile economic growth.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.34 percent, or 8.95 points, at 2969.13. Around 920.9 million shares worth S$563.3 million were traded, slightly more than the 787.2 million shares worth S$681.4 million that were traded by the same time on Friday.

"High oil prices could derail growth, and are weighing on stock prices. We've no illusion that the market will be able to absorb high oil prices without getting hurt," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday due to supply concerns as tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme worsened, while the rise in oil weakened the outlook for industrial metals and pushed copper futures lower.

Confidence in the curent market and its prospects are at an all-time low in Singapore, according to a survey by Friends Provident International Investor Attitudes.

Gold and cash were the preferred assets for investment amongst investors, while equities have become the least favoured category, the survey, which measures attitudes towards investment conditions in Singapore, showed.

Traders said the lack of positive triggers has also led some investors to take profits ahead of the earnings reports of several large companies, including Noble Group Ltd, Sembcorp Industries Ltd and City Developments Ltd later this week.

Investors will also be watching closely the European Central Bank's second refinancing operation set for Wednesday for more cues.

Shares of construction and engineering firm UE E&C Ltd surged as much as 22 percent to a record high after it posted strong earnings and said it would pay an attractive dividend.

By midday, UE E&C shares were 15.6 percent higher at S$0.52 with over 7 million shares changing hands. This was about 22 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

UE E&C said its net profit last year more than doubled to S$64.5 million, and it will pay a final dividend of 6 Singapore cents a share, implying a yield of 13 percent over its last traded price of S$0.45 on Friday.

Electronics contract manufacturer Venture Corp Ltd gained 3.6 percent after several brokerages such as CIMB Research and DBS Vickers upgraded the stock following the announcement of its fourth quarter earnings.

DBS Vickers upgraded Venture to buy with a target price of S$9.60, citing better-than-expected sales and slightly higher margins. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)