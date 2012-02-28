* Index up 0.26 percent
* Golden Agri down 3.3 percent on poor Q4 earnings
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Singapore shares inched
higher by midday, buoyed by positive U.S. housing data, but
poorer-than-expected earnings from palm oil firm Golden
Agri-Resources Ltd capped the broader index's gains.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.26 percent, or 7.65 points, at 2954.43.
Around 623 million shares worth S$558.4 million were traded,
compared with 920.9 million shares worth S$563.3 million that
changed hands by the same time on Monday.
Local analysts said the STI was trading at a support area of
2,950, with resistance at 3,040, adding that if it failed to
remain above support, the index could fall to 2,880.
"Investors are still cautious after a lengthy rally," said
SIAS Research analyst Liu Jinshu, adding that a lack of key
market catalysts on Monday was a reason for Tuesday's muted
session.
Shares of Golden Agri dropped as much as 4 percent to a
one-month low after it reported a fall in fourth-quarter net
profit.
"Golden Agri's headline 4Q11 net income missed our estimate
by 43 percent on higher inventory and fertilizer costs."
Macquarie Equities Research said in a report on Tuesday.
The brokerage added that the company's plans to increase
refining capacity over the next two years was a medium-term
negative.
"Palm oil plantation companies have not been very popular
recently and some speculators are using them as proxies to make
short bets via CFDs," said Liu.
Golden Agri's larger rival, Wilmar International,
plunged 13.5 percent last Wednesady after it posted poor
fourth-quarter results, as investors remain concerned about its
margins.
Wilmar rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday after it said it had
bought a stake in Australian food company Goodman Fielder, but
remained well off its pre-results levels.
The Singapore index was buoyed by a 1.3 percent increase in
commodities firm Olam. The stock has fallen from a
seven-month high of S$2.76 earlier this month.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kim Coghill)