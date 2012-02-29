* Index up 0.81 percent

* Noble Group rises after posting Q4 net profit

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Singapore shares rose by midday, led by gains in commodity trader Noble Group Ltd after it swung back to a quarterly profit, and buoyed by expectations a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank will support riskier assets.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.81 percent, or 23.95 points, at 2,993.68. Around 1 billion shares worth S$1 billion were traded, versus 623 million shares worth S$558.4 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Noble's shares surged as much as 5 percent on expectations its earnings will improve this year, even though it posted a 57 percent fall in its fourth quarter net profit from a year ago.

However, the fourth-quarter results were an improvement over the July-September period when Noble posted its first quarterly loss in 14 years after defaults by cotton farmers left it having to pay high prices in the spot market.

"While the operating environment and outlook remain challenging, we expect 2012 to be a much better year for Noble, as we think we are likely to see improved contribution from its Brazil sugar-ethanol assets," said JP Morgan in a report.

The brokerage has an overweight rating on Noble with a target price of S$2.20.

By midday, Noble's shares had climbed 4.4 percent to S$1.435, with over 63.7 million shares changing hands, making it the most actively traded stock by value.

CIMB Research said it expects Noble's earnings to improve from the first quarter along with the recovering economy.

The rise in Singapore stocks was in line with other Asian bourses, with growing risk appetite boosting the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan to a near seven-month high.

"The market is also pricing in expectations that the (ECB's) LTRO's(longer-term refinancing operation) take up will be quite good, so that's boosting stocks as well," said Joshua Tan, a strategist at Phillip Securities.

The European Central Bank is expected to inject about 500 billion euros ($670 billion) into the euro zone's financial system later on Wednesday to fight the regional debt crisis. It will be the second injection since December and banks can tap as much of the ultra-cheap, 3-year loans as they like.

Shares of Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd jumped 4.3 percent to S$1.225 after it said it had won contracts worth $190 million to build seven bulk carriers. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)