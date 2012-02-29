* Index up 0.81 percent
* Noble Group rises after posting Q4 net profit
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Singapore shares rose by
midday, led by gains in commodity trader Noble Group Ltd
after it swung back to a quarterly profit, and buoyed
by expectations a fresh cash injection by the European Central
Bank will support riskier assets.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.81 percent, or 23.95 points, at 2,993.68. Around 1 billion
shares worth S$1 billion were traded, versus 623 million shares
worth S$558.4 million that changed hands by the same time on
Tuesday.
Noble's shares surged as much as 5 percent on expectations
its earnings will improve this year, even though it posted a 57
percent fall in its fourth quarter net profit from a year ago.
However, the fourth-quarter results were an improvement over
the July-September period when Noble posted its first quarterly
loss in 14 years after defaults by cotton farmers left it having
to pay high prices in the spot market.
"While the operating environment and outlook remain
challenging, we expect 2012 to be a much better year for Noble,
as we think we are likely to see improved contribution from its
Brazil sugar-ethanol assets," said JP Morgan in a report.
The brokerage has an overweight rating on Noble with a
target price of S$2.20.
By midday, Noble's shares had climbed 4.4 percent to
S$1.435, with over 63.7 million shares changing hands, making it
the most actively traded stock by value.
CIMB Research said it expects Noble's earnings to improve
from the first quarter along with the recovering economy.
The rise in Singapore stocks was in line with other Asian
bourses, with growing risk appetite boosting the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan to a near seven-month high.
"The market is also pricing in expectations that the (ECB's)
LTRO's(longer-term refinancing operation) take up will be quite
good, so that's boosting stocks as well," said Joshua Tan, a
strategist at Phillip Securities.
The European Central Bank is expected to inject about 500
billion euros ($670 billion) into the euro zone's financial
system later on Wednesday to fight the regional debt crisis. It
will be the second injection since December and banks can tap as
much of the ultra-cheap, 3-year loans as they like.
Shares of Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd
jumped 4.3 percent to S$1.225 after it said it had won
contracts worth $190 million to build seven bulk carriers.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)