* Index down 0.1 percent at 0500 GMT
* Oceanus plunges after Q4 loss widens
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, March 1 Singapore shares fell
slightly on Thursday, weighed down by Southeast Asia's largest
telecoms firm Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and
Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest listed
palm oil firm.
By 0500 GMT the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.1 percent or 3.05 points at 2,991.01. Some 776.8 million
shares worth S$654.4 million were traded, compared with around 1
billion shares worth S$1 billion by the same time on Wednesday.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.7
percent.
Shares of SingTel lost 1.3 percent and Wilmar slipped 1
percent. SingTel shares rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday, and one
trader attributed their fall to profit-taking. Wilmar has been
hit by concerns about declining margins following its
fourth-quarter results.
A stand-out stock on Thursday was Singapore container
shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), whose
shares rose as much as 3.7 percent. By 0500 GMT it was 2.6
percent higher at S$1.375.
"Their share price was hit because of their losses a while
back, so maybe some people think it's a little overdone. Some
may also think global economic prospects look a bit better,"
said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG
Markets Singapore.
Last week, NOL shares fell as much as 11 percent after the
firm posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $320 million due to
high fuel costs and lower freight rates. But NOL said recent
freight rates had shown signs of improvement.
Shares of Singapore-listed Oceanus Group Ltd fell
as much as 11.5 percent after the abalone breeder's
fourth-quarter net loss widened on a fair value loss of 371.2
million yuan ($59 million) in biological assets.
($1 = 1.2470 Singapore dollars; $1 = 6.2936 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Michael Watson)