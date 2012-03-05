* Index down 0.1 percent by 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore shares dipped slightly by midday on Monday, dragged down by the city-state's second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and commodities firm Noble Group Ltd.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.1 percent, or 2.86 points, at 2,990.63. Some 750.1 million shares worth S$391.4 million were traded, compared with 682.5 million shares worth S$553.5 million by the same time on Friday.

Noble shares dropped 2.1 percent, while OCBC stock gave up 0.9 percent. Noble and OCBC shares had gained around 1 percent each last Friday.

"The STI had hit the 3,000 level resistance, so the market is starting to get a bit more cautious for the start of this week," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

"Noble and OCBC had done pretty well, so I'm not surprised to see a slight drag on them this week."

DBS Group Research said in a report on Monday that it forecast the STI to trade in the 2,880-3,030 range in the short term.

"This points to a generally trendless movement for blue chip stocks while situational or rotational interest among second liners and small caps can continue," it said.

Shares of Singapore's Rowsley Ltd surged as much as 31 percent after the oil recycling and renewable energy firm said it agreed to sell shares and warrants in UPP Holdings Ltd UPPS.SI for S$22.1 million ($17.7 million).

Both UPP and Rowsley shares were among the top three traded stocks by volume on the Singapore bourse. (Editing by Ron Popeski)