* Index lower by 1.3 percent at 0500 GMT

* Sembcorp Marine drops after news of Temasek stake sale

* StarHub outperforms market, up as much as 1 pct

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, March 6 Singapore shares fell to a one-week low on Tuesday, largely in line with regional markets, while the world's second-largest rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd was among the big-cap stocks that dropped the most.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.3 percent, or 37.53 points, at 2,954.27. Some 765.6 million shares worth S$986.7 million were traded, compared with 750.1 million shares worth S$391.4 million by the same time on Monday.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index slipped 1.5 percent.

Shares of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine retreated as much as 5.2 percent and by 0500 GMT were down 4.6 percent at S$5.15. It was the top traded stock by both value and volume.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings sold 62.4 million shares in Sembcorp Marine at S$5.25 a share, raising S$327.6 million ($260.47 million).

"People may think that if Temasek, which is such a big and well-known shareholder, is selling at S$5.25, then probably the fair value is around this level," said Nicholas Low, an analyst at Phillip Securities.

He said Sembcorp Marine's share-price movement will depend largely on oil prices and on potential orders from Sete Brasil, a Brazilian oil company.

Other big-cap shares that fell on Tuesday were Southeast Asia's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings, bourse operator Singapore Exchange Ltd and commodities firm Noble Group Ltd.

Shares of Singapore telecommunications firm StarHub Ltd outperformed the broader market, rising as much as 1 percent. Traders said the firm is often seen as offering a relatively stable cash flow and attractive dividend yield. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)