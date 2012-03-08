* Index up 1.24 percent
* Fragrance Group up 4.1 percent on restructuring news
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, March 8 Singapore shares rose
by midday, with the benchmark index bouncing from one month lows
as markets tracked a recovery in regional shares, led by index
heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and property developer
CapitaLand Ltd.
By 13:00 local time or 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index
(STI) was up 1.24 percent, or 36.1 points, at 2949.23.
The index had declined for the past three days and hit its
lowest since Feb. 2 on Wednesday.
"Traders are buying in on technical signs and other economic
news. They might be pricing in that the debt deal will be
successful," said Rieve Ko, technical analyst at SIAS Research,
referring to Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors.
Asian shares recovered on brightening prospects for Greece
to secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messy default and U.S.
data suggesting a recovery in the labour market ahead of key
jobs figures.
Among standout gainers, shares of Singapore property and
hotel company Fragrance Group rose as much as 6.8
percent to a record on expectations the group's proposed
restructuring and spin-off of its hotel arm would boost
valuations, traders said.
Ko expects near term support and resistance levels of 2905
and 2950 respectively for the Straits Times Index. The benchmark
is up nearly 12 percent so far this year.
On Thursday, DBS rose 1.7 percent and CapitaLand gained 2.4
percent after falling for three consecutive days.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)