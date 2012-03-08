* Index up 1.24 percent

* Fragrance Group up 4.1 percent on restructuring news

By Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, March 8 Singapore shares rose by midday, with the benchmark index bouncing from one month lows as markets tracked a recovery in regional shares, led by index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and property developer CapitaLand Ltd.

By 13:00 local time or 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.24 percent, or 36.1 points, at 2949.23. The index had declined for the past three days and hit its lowest since Feb. 2 on Wednesday.

"Traders are buying in on technical signs and other economic news. They might be pricing in that the debt deal will be successful," said Rieve Ko, technical analyst at SIAS Research, referring to Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors.

Asian shares recovered on brightening prospects for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the labour market ahead of key jobs figures.

Among standout gainers, shares of Singapore property and hotel company Fragrance Group rose as much as 6.8 percent to a record on expectations the group's proposed restructuring and spin-off of its hotel arm would boost valuations, traders said.

Ko expects near term support and resistance levels of 2905 and 2950 respectively for the Straits Times Index. The benchmark is up nearly 12 percent so far this year.

On Thursday, DBS rose 1.7 percent and CapitaLand gained 2.4 percent after falling for three consecutive days. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)