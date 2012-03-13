* Index up 0.74 percent at 0300 GMT

* ThaiBev at record high on hopes of better earnings

SINGAPORE, March 13 Singapore shares rose to a one-week high by midday on Tuesday, in line with other Asian bourses, as a contract win by the world's second-largest rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd and high oil prices lifted sentiment for oil and gas firms.

CapitaMalls Asia Ltd was the top gainer on the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI), rising 4 percent on expectations the owner of shopping centres will benefit from China's efforts to boost consumer demand.

"China's smaller export figures show that it will have to boost domestic consumption to sustain growth and CapitaMalls will stand to benefit from rising consumption and spending," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

By 1300 local time (0500 GMT), the STI was up 0.74 percent, or 21.90 points, at 2,984.08.

Sembcorp Marine rose 1.6 percent to S$5.24 after it said its Jurong shipyard won a $385.5 million contract to build a semi-submersible well intervention rig for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

CIMB Research said 2012 has been a better year for Sembcorp Marine with it securing S$1.7 billion ($1.35 billion) worth of orders so far this year, almost half of its 2011 total.

"We are hopeful that Sembcorp Marine will win more niche equipment contracts from non-Brazilian operators," CIMB said.

Sembcorp Marine's order win, together with buoyant oil prices, have helped boost other oil and gas stocks. The FT ST oil and gas index was up 1.5 percent, outperforming the benchmark index.

Sembcorp Marine's larger rival Keppel Corp Ltd rose 1.6 percent to S$10.94 by midday.

Brent crude rebounded towards $126 on Tuesday as the outlook improved for the United States amid tensions between the West and Iran that could threaten oil supply.

Investors were also watching for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day, particularly after last Friday's data showed an encouraging gain of more than 200,000 jobs in February for a third straight month.

Shares in Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PLC, Thailand's largest brewer and distiller, jumped as much as 9.5 percent to a record high on expectations of improved earnings. ($1 = 1.2614 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John O'Callaghan)