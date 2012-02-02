SINGAPORE Feb 2 Shares of Singapore
container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
surged as much as 4.7 percent, extending gains in the previous
session as better-than-expected manufacturing data from around
the world boosted sentiment.
By 0133 GMT on Thursday, NOL shares were 3.3 percent higher
at S$1.41 with over 4.5 million shares changing hands, versus
its average daily volume over the last five sessions of 12
million.
"We saw positive economic data out of the U.S. overnight and
China reported better-than-expected PMI (purchasing managers
index). It seems that the global economy isn't as bad as people
initially thought, which will benefit shipping firms," said Eric
Ong, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities.
An index of the U.S. manufacturing sector rose in January to
its highest level since June, while China's factory sector
expanded slightly, despite expectations for a
contraction.
NOL's shares gained 5 percent on Wednesday, on expectations
it may follow its rivals Maersk Lines and Orient Overseas
Container Line and raise its freight rates.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)