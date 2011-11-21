SINGAPORE Nov 21 Shares of Singapore
container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
fell as much as 4.3 percent on Monday due to a mixture of
concerns about weak demand and oversupply in the sector.
At 0302 GMT, NOL shares were down 3.3 percent at S$1.02,
underperforming the broader Straits Times Index which
was 0.8 percent lower. NOL stock has fallen more than 50 percent
so far this year.
"The economic outlook is not great, and there is too much
capacity in the industry," said Suvro Sarkar, an analyst at DBS
Vickers.
"There has to be a coordinated idling of ships. If they
continue to undercut each other and put on capacity and compete
on prices, everyone will suffer."
Last month, NOL posted a wider-than-expected loss for its
third quarter and warned of a possible full year loss for the
year ended December 2011.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)