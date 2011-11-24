SINGAPORE Nov 24 Samsung Securities has
initiated coverage of Singapore container shipping firm Neptune
Orient Lines (NOL) with a buy rating and a target
price of S$1.50.
Samsung said it expects NOL to be one of the companies most
positively affected by the short-term improvement in sentiment
towards the liner sector, which could begin early next year due
to tighter supply in the industry.
NOL has also increased its exposure to the growing
intra-Asian trade lanes, which should benefit the company in the
face of upcoming capacity constraints, Samsung said.
In the longer term, the brokerage said it also expects NOL's
fleet replacement programme and the flexibility it has over
controlling its capacity should lower its costs by about 15
percent.
At 0224 GMT, shares of NOL were 2.5 percent higher at
S$1.03, but have plunged 53 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)