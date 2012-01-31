SINGAPORE Jan 31 Shares of Singapore's commodity trader Olam International Ltd rose as much as 2.8 percent, a day after it unveiled a partnership with Russian Dairy Company LCC in the dairy and grains business.

By 0209 GMT, Olam shares were up 1.6 percent at S$2.57 with more than 6.2 million shares trade compared with average daily volume of 12.1 million traded over the last five sessions.

Olam was the top gainer on the main Straits Times Index , which was down 0.3 percent.

In a joint statement on Monday, Olam said it will invest up to $75 million in exchange for a 75 percent stake in RUSMOLCO to tap the large and growing demand for dairy and dairy-based products.

"We believe this partnership will strengthen its food stables and packaged foods segment, helping it to secure long-term supply while leveraging RUSMOLCO's customer network," CIMB Research said in a note.

Olam said up to $320 million of the $400 million capital spending will be funded by RUSMOLCO along with some support from the Russian government. Olam expects no additional equity call on the investment. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)