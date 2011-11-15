SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Singapore shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday after euro zone bond yields rose and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two.

Singapore commodities firm Olam International may be in focus after it reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, shrugging off earlier concerns that the firm might suffer losses from its cotton business like its rivals.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1251.78 -0.96% -12.070 USD/JPY 77.09 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0451 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1779.19 -0.04% -0.700 US CRUDE 98.12 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 12078.98 -0.61% -74.70 ASIA ADRS 117.66 -0.52% -0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St falls as euro-zone bond yields rise > US bonds rise on stocks' drop, euro-debt fears > Euro falls vs US dollar with more losses eyed > Gold drops on US dollar rise, tracks weak equities > Oil falls on weak euro zone data, recession worry

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways reported on Monday a net loss of S$49.9 million ($38.7 million) for its second quarter, compared with a net profit of S$14.1 million a year earlier, and warned that it expected a significant net loss for the whole financial year.

The second-quarter loss was mainly due to the suspension of Tiger's Australian services for six weeks followed by further curtailment of its flights, the company said. This was made worse by escalating fuel prices and foreign exchange loss.

-- M1 LTD

- Singapore mobile phone operator M1 said on Monday it would appeal against a fine of S$300,000 ($233,463) imposed by the city-state's telecom authority, saying it did not breach a quality standard as alleged.

-- COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD

- Singapore transport operator ComfortDelgro said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 12.5 percent from a year earlier to S$69.1 million, with all business segments posting growth.

-- OCEANUS GROUP LTD

- Singapore abalone breeder Oceanus on Monday swung to a net loss of 725.1 million yuan ($114.1 million) in its third quarter from a 68.6 million yuan net profit a year earlier, partly due to high mortality rate of its abalones and lower prices.

The company also announced that its CEO, Yu De Hua, had made a written commitment to step down, paving the way for a management change.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.40 percent on Monday to 2,830.14 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.61 percent to finish at 12,078.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.96 percent to 1,251.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.80 percent to 2,657.22.

