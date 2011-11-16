SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Singapore shares may open higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks were boosted by stronger-than-expected data on the world's largest economy and signs of progress in the formation of a new Italian government.

Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd may be in focus after announcing its Australian unit had received regulatory approval to operate a maximum of 32 sectors per day, an increase from the current limit of 22 sectors.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1257.81 0.48% 6.030 USD/JPY 77.07 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0486 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1777.99 -0.17% -3.010 US CRUDE 99.21 -0.16% -0.160 DOW JONES 12096.16 0.14% 17.18 ASIA ADRS 117.77 0.09% 0.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises on US economy, progress in Italy > US bonds mostly steady as stock gains damp safety bid > Euro soft as debt crisis threatens more EU members > Gold trades flat, euro jitters help recoup losses > Oil up on economic data despite EU contagion worry

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD

- Singapore's Fraser and Neave reported on Tuesday attributable profit of S$620.6 million ($479.7 million) for the full year ended September, a 6.2 percent increase from a year earlier, helped by growth in its food and beverage division.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday it filled 68.9 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in October, unchanged from September.

-- BREADTALK GROUP LTD

- Singapore food firm BreadTalk said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 31 percent from a year earlier to S$3.7 milion, with its bakery segment helping to offset lower profit from its restaurant and food court business.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.66 percent on Tuesday to 2,811.58 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.14 percent to finish at 12,096.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.48 percent to 1,257.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.09 percent to 2,686.20.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.294 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Robert Birsel)