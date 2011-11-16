SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Singapore shares may
open lower on Thursday after France and Germany, the euro zone's
two central powers, clashed over whether the European Central
Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's
accelerating debt crisis.
Singapore-listed Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group
may be in focus after ratings agencies Moody's and
Standard & Poor's revised their outlook on the company to
negative from stable.
Some of the concerns cited by S&P were Yanlord's
weaker-than-expected contracted sales and its aggressive
expansion despite the uncertain market conditions in China.
Yanlord's stock had surged on Wednesday after three Singapore
tycoons raised their stake in the firm.
> Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion
> Euro zone fears, stock losses boost U.S. bonds
> Euro weighed by contagion worries; Aussie eyes parity
> Gold drops on easing U.S. prices, euro worries
> U.S. oil soars past $100, Seaway reversal to ease glut
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Sucrogen, the Australia-based sugar unit of
Singapore-listed palm oil firm Wilmar International, said on
Wednesday it agreed to buy the assets of Proserpine Co-operative
Sugar Milling Association for A$120 million ($121.6 million).
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore rig builder Keppel Corp said on Wednesday its
unit had secured two contracts worth a total of about S$47
million ($36.4 million) from Indonesian customers for a coal
transshipment barge as well as three tugboats.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index lost
0.15 percent on Wednesday to 2,807.44 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.58
percent to finish at 11,905.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
retreated 1.66 percent to 1,236.91. The Nasdaq Composite
Index fell 1.73 percent to 2,639.61.
($1 = 1.292 Singapore Dollars)
($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)