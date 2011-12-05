SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Singapore shares are
likely to open higher on Monday, buoyed by data showing U.S.
unemployment fell to a 2-1/2-year low and as Italy unveiled a
package of austerity measures to shore up its strained finances
and stave off a euro zone crisis.
Singapore-based container shipping group Neptune Orient
Lines (NOL) may be in focus after a German paper Die
Welt reported on Saturday the firm has resumed talks about
buying German rival Hapag-Lloyd, without identifying
its sources.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1244.28 -0.02% -0.300
USD/JPY 78.06 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0681 -- 0.035
SPOT GOLD 1752.19 0.37% 6.440
US CRUDE 101.56 0.59% 0.600
DOW JONES 12019.42 -0.01% -0.61
ASIA ADRS 117.98 0.29% 0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St caps stellar week on drop in jobless rate
> Bonds rise as Europe fears trump jobs data
> Euro drops 1st time in 5 days before crucial event
> Gold edges up after US jobs, notches big weekly gains
> Oilr rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said turnover in securities trading on
its bourse fell 37 percent in November year-on-year to S$25.4
billion, hurt by global uncertainties. Securities daily average
value was S$1.2 billion, down 40 percent from a year earlier.
-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL
- More than 200 workers at a electronics plant owned by
Singapore's Hi-P International in Shanghai remained on strike
for a third day on Friday to denounce what they said was a
management plan for mass layoffs.
-- SIM LIAN GROUP LTD
- Sim Lian Group said its wholly-owned subsidiaries have
been jointly awarded the tender for a land parcel in Singapore
with a site area of 18,954.5 square metres for commercial and
residential development.
-- UMS HOLDINGS LTD
- UMS, which makes semiconductor equipments, said it will
acquire two manufacturing companies, Integrated Manufacturing
Technologies Pte Ltd and Integrated Manufacturing Technologies
Inc for S$28 million in total.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.42 percent to 2,773.36 points on Friday.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent
to 12,019.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was 0.02
percent lower at 1,244.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 0.03 percent to 2,626.93.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)