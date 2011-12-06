SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Singapore shares may come under pressure on Tuesday, following Standard & Poor's warning that the credit ratings of top-rated European countries such as Germany may be cut in connection with the long-running euro zone debt crisis. ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd, Singapore's largest taxi operator, may be in focus after it announced an increase in its basic taxi fares, citing an increasing demand for transport services. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1257.08 1.03% 12.800 USD/JPY 77.81 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0593 -- 0.026 SPOT GOLD 1720.44 -0.06% -1.050 US CRUDE 100.62 -0.37% -0.370 DOW JONES 12097.83 0.65% 78.41 ASIA ADRS 119.24 1.07% 1.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St up but warning on Europe chills rally > Prices fall in volatile trade as Europe stays focus > Euro held back by S&P; Aussie eyes RBA > Gold falls on technical selling, euro debt fears > Oil erases most gains on Europe ratings worry Stocks and factors to watch: -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, plans to spin off its developed Chinese projects into two mainland-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) when China approves listing of REITs, its CEO said on Monday. It is also eyeing acquisitions of Chinese developers and plans to invest at least S$2 billion ($1.57 billion) a year on mainland China. -- CEREBOS PACIFIC LTD - Food company Cerebos Pacific said it would not be increasing its offer price of NZ$2.50 under its full takeover offer for all the equity securities in New Zealand's honey products company Comvita Limited. It said last month its independent directors had rejected the takeover offer from Cerebos. -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) has promoted Darren Tan to chief financial officer, replacing Soon Tit Koon who is retiring. -- FDS NETWORKS GROUP LTD - FDS Networks Group, which offers audio conferencing services, said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire China Southwest Energy Corporation for S$210 million as a part of a reverse take-over move. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.26 percent on Monday to 2,766.23 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.65 percent to 12,097.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.03 percent to 1,257.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.1 percent to 2,655.76. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2778 Singapore dollars)