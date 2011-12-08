SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Thursday, weighed by property stocks after Singapore announced new measures to cool the city-state's housing market and as investors remain cautious ahead of an EU summit this week. Shares of property developers such as CapitaLand Ltd , City Developments and other smaller players are likely to come under pressure after Singapore said foreigners who buy private homes will have to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. Pessimistic comments from EU paymaster Germany and new figures exposing deepening stress among Europe's banks dented financial market hopes of a turning point in the euro zone's debt crisis at this week's summit. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.01 0.2% 2.540 USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0401 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1740.69 -0.04% -0.650 US CRUDE 100.41 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38% 46.24 ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit > Bond prices rise as EU hopes tempered > Euro holds breath before ECB, EU summit > Gold rises in thin trade, awaits ECB, EU meetings > Oil falls on higher U.S. stocks, EU worries Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES, TIGER AIRWAYS - Airlines worldwide face over $8 billion in losses next year if Europe's politicians fail to get to grips with the region's debt crisis, the industry's leading trade group International Air Transport Association warned on Wednesday. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it has dropped plans for a joint venture budget airline with Thai Airways International PCL due to its failure to get the necessary government approvals. -- HU AN CABLE HOLDINGS LTD - Hu An Cable said it has won 154.9 million yuan ($24.34 million) worth of contracts from China's largest power transmission and distribution company, State Grid Corporation of China, to supply power cables for the construction of power infrastructure in Jiangsu province. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.21 percent to 2,782.55 points on Wednesday. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.38 percent to 12,196.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.20 percent to 1,261.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.01 percent to 2,649.21. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3643 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)