SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Singapore shares are
likely to fall on Friday, following losses on Wall Street over
night after the European Central bank dashed hopes it was
prepared to take dramatic actions to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.
Property stocks would remain under pressure for the second
day, reacting to new government measures earlier this week to
cool the city-state's real estate market.
Property developer City Developments Ltd (CityDev)
said the government's latest measures to cool the city-state's
housing prices will have a dampening effect on the real estate
market, but would have limited impact on the company.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1234.35 -2.11% -26.660
USD/JPY 77.67 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9982 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD 1713.3 0.32% 5.510
US CRUDE 98.23 -0.11% -0.110
DOW JONES 11997.70 -1.63% -198.67
ASIA ADRS 115.96 -2.65% -3.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- PROPERTY
- A Singapore government land tender on Thursday drew a
massive 22 bids, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said,
signalling developers remained keen to acquire new sites despite
tough new measures to cool the city-state's housing market.
-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns
industrial properties, said on Thursday it has completed the
acquisition of two assets in Singapore for a total of S$179
million ($138 million).
-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD
- Structural steel contractor Yongnam Holdings said it has
secured three contracts worth a total of S$29.3 million for
construction works on a train network and two sub-contract works
for a petrochemical plant on Jurong Island in Singapore.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped
1.95 percent on Thursday to 2,728.31 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.63 percent
to 11,997.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
2.11 percent to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
lost 1.99 percent to 2,596.38.
($1 = 1.2972 Singapore dollars)