SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Singapore shares may
rise on Monday after a plan to toughen the euro zone's budget
rules was struck, helping to restore market confidence about the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
Budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in focus after
it said it carried 402,000 passengers in November, 13 percent
less than it did a year ago, while its load factor dropped to 78
percent in the same period, compared to 86 percent last year.
> Wall St rallies on EU deal but concerns linger
> Prices fall ahead of crammed new supply schedule
> Euro eerily calm after EU summit; bond sales eyed
> Gold rises; posts weekly loss on uncertain Europe
> Oil rallies with euro, equities on EU deal
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SMRT CORP LTD
- Public transport operator SMRT Corp has submitted papers
containing proposed changes to the fare structure of its taxis
to Singapore's Public Transport Council, the Straits Times
reported on Monday, without saying what the changes will be.
-- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD
- Armstrong Industrial, which makes electronic components,
said flood water at two of its factories in Thailand had been
pumped dry and restoration works had begun, but it expects to
see a revenue loss of about S$9 million to S$10 million a
quarter and a loss of profit of S$2.2 million a quarter.
Full recovery of its factories in Thailand is expected to
take place from the end of the second quarter of 2012.
-- GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
- Mutual fund company Global Investments said two of its
subsidiaries have agreed to sell their respective Boeing
757-200 aircraft, which will result in a net accounting gain of
about $2.65 million for the year ending 2013.
-- POPULAR HOLDINGS LTD
- Popular Holdings, which owns a chain of bookstores, said
its net profit for the six months ended Oct 31 was S$14.3
million, up 33 percent year-on-year, driven partly by higher
sales from its property development and retail and distribution
businesses.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.24 percent on Friday to 2,694.60 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.55 percent
to 12,184.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.69
percent to 1,255.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
1.94 percent to 2,646.85.
