SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Singapore shares are
likely to open lower on Tuesday after U.S. stocks tumbled as a
European summit deal to strengthen budget discipline in the euro
zone failed to restore financial market confidence.
Singapore commodities firm Olam International may
be in focus after it warned of a tightening global cocoa market
in 2012, with supplies moving into deficit after this year's
record surplus drove prices too low.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1236.47 -1.49% -18.720
USD/JPY 77.91 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1664.69 -0.06% -1.000
US CRUDE 97.88 0.11% 0.120
DOW JONES 12021.39 -1.34% -162.87
ASIA ADRS 115.16 -2.23% -2.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St tumbles on Europe, Intel's lowered outlook
> US bond prices rise as more clouds gather over Europe
> Euro spooked by ratings worries; more downside eyed
> Gold drops 3 pct on technical sell-off, euro fears
> Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GMG GLOBAL
- A unit of Singapore rubber producer GMG Global had struck
a $410 million deal with Cameroon's government to develop 45,200
hectares of palm oil and rubber plantations, officials said on
Monday.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES
- Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp
Industries said on Tuesday it had opened its first industrial
water reclamation plant in China. The 106 million yuan ($16.7
million) facility will supply water to customers in the
Zhangjiagang Free Trade Port Zone.
-- HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS
- Singapore-listed Hongkong Land Holdings, the biggest
landlord in Hong Kong's Central district, said on Monday that it
would spend HK$560 million ($72 million) to knock down
commercial building The Forum to build a seven-floor office
tower in its place.
-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES
- Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, the world's
sixth-largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a 14
percent fall in average revenue per container due to lower rates
in major trade lanes.
Separately, the president of its container shipping arm,
APL, told Reuters that shipping firms are operating in an
unsustainable economic environment with prospects unlikely to
improve much in 2012 due to high fuel prices, low freight rates
and slowing demand.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.26 percent on Monday to 2,701.72 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.34 percent
to 12,021.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.49 percent to 1,236.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 1.31 percent 2,612.26.
($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)