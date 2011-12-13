SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Singapore shares are likely to open down on Wednesday after U.S. stocks closed lower on disappointment that the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1225.73 -0.87% -10.740 USD/JPY 77.96 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1626 -0.30% -4.890 US CRUDE 99.91 -0.23% -0.230 DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45 ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment > US Treasuries rise after 10-yr sale, FOMC statement > Euro may see more downside; Italian debt sale eyed > Gold futures down 2 pct after dollar rally on Fed > Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed Stocks and factors to watch: -- KEPPEL LAND LTD, K-REIT ASIA - Singapore property developer Keppel Land said on Wednesday its subsidiary had been allotted 539,375,872 rights units in K-REIT Asia at S$0.85 each. Keppel Land is now deemed to hold around 46.51 percent of the total number of issued units in K-REIT Asia. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Singapore's Otto Marine, which builds offshore support vessels and provides ship chartering and offshore services, said on Tuesday it had chartered two vessels to Go Marine Group. Go Marine also has options to buy the vessels. -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST - Singapore real estate investment trust CapitaCommercial Trust said on Tuesday it had secured committed facilities for the refinancing of a S$570 million ($437.4 million) term loan due in March 2012. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.59 percent on Tuesday to 2,685.74 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.55 percent to 11,954.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.87 percent to 1,225.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.26 percent 2,579.27. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.3031 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)