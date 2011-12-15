SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Singapore shares may
fall on Thursday after U.S. stocks slumped on deepening risk
aversion as rising borrowing costs for Italy fed fears of
Europe's debt crisis spinning out of control.
But Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's
second largest rig builder, may outperform the market after
announcing that its unit has secured a $291.6 million contract
to build an accommodation semi-submersible rig with options for
two other units.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1211.82 -1.13% -13.910
USD/JPY 78.11 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9062 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1576.04 0.12% 1.850
US CRUDE 95.1 0.16% 0.150
DOW JONES 11823.48 -1.10% -131.46
ASIA ADRS 111.99 -1.43% -1.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St stacks up losses as global risks rise
> Investors, eyeing Europe, crowd into Treasuries
> Euro falls as risk routed; China data looms
> Gold dives 4 pct on fund liquidation, technicals
> Oil drops more than 4 pct as commodities plunge
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Singapore's Mapletree Commercial Trust, which invests in
office and retail property assets, said on Wednesday its
Alexandra Retail Centre will start operations today. The centre
has a net lettable area of around 89,600 square feet.
-- CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS
- Singapore's CNMC Goldmine, which operates a gold mine in
Malaysia, reported on Wednesday a net loss of $136,439 for its
third quarter, narrowing from a net loss of $522,808 a year
earlier, helped by the increase in gold production and higher
gold prices.
-- RAMBA ENERGY
- Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said on
Wednesday it expects to raise S$3.18 million ($2.43
million)through the divestment of shares in the company's
Indonesian subsidiary, PT Sugih Energy Tbk, for its exploration
blocks.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.50 percent on Wednesday to 2,672.39 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.10 percent
to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.13 percent to 1,211.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 1.55 percent to 2,539.31.
($1 = 1.3098 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)