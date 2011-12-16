SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on data showing that jobless claims in the world's largest economy fell to a 3-1/2 year-low in the latest week, helping to offset concerns about Europe's debt woes. Singapore's biggest train operator SMRT Corp may be in focus after a network breakdown in the city-state on Thursday left thousands of commuters stranded, raising criticism over the company's handling of the disruption. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.75 0.32% 3.930 USD/JPY 77.86 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9113 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1573.39 0.24% 3.740 US CRUDE 93.58 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33 ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- > For a change, market ignores Europe, rises on US data > Brighter data squelches Treasury rally > Euro pressure eases, but ratings worry persists > Gold hovers at 2-1/2 month lows as selling resumes > Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry date Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES - Singapore Airlines filled 67.2 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in November, lower than 68.9 percent recorded in October, the world's second largest carrier by market value said on Thursday. -- DBS GROUP - Singapore's DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, said on Friday it has established a $5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Singapore's UOL Group said on Thursday its subsidiary had exercised an option to buy a property in the city-state called St Patrick's Garden, which has total land area of around 137,561 square feet, for S$172 million ($131.4 million). UOL plans to redevelop it into residential apartments. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.39 percent on Thursday to 2,635.25 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.38 percent to 11,868.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.32 percent to 1,215.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.07 percent higher to 2,541.01. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.3086 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)