SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Singapore shares may
open higher on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on data showing
that jobless claims in the world's largest economy fell to a
3-1/2 year-low in the latest week, helping to offset concerns
about Europe's debt woes.
Singapore's biggest train operator SMRT Corp may
be in focus after a network breakdown in the city-state on
Thursday left thousands of commuters stranded, raising criticism
over the company's handling of the disruption.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1215.75 0.32% 3.930
USD/JPY 77.86 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9113 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1573.39 0.24% 3.740
US CRUDE 93.58 -0.31% -0.290
DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33
ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
> For a change, market ignores Europe, rises on US data
> Brighter data squelches Treasury rally
> Euro pressure eases, but ratings worry persists
> Gold hovers at 2-1/2 month lows as selling resumes
> Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry date
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES
- Singapore Airlines filled 67.2 percent of the space
available on its planes for passengers and cargo in November,
lower than 68.9 percent recorded in October, the world's second
largest carrier by market value said on Thursday.
-- DBS GROUP
- Singapore's DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender,
said on Friday it has established a $5 billion U.S. commercial
paper programme.
-- UOL GROUP LTD
- Singapore's UOL Group said on Thursday its subsidiary had
exercised an option to buy a property in the city-state called
St Patrick's Garden, which has total land area of around 137,561
square feet, for S$172 million ($131.4 million). UOL plans to
redevelop it into residential apartments.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.39 percent on Thursday to 2,635.25 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.38
percent to 11,868.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 0.32 percent to 1,215.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index
edged 0.07 percent higher to 2,541.01.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)