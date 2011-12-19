SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Singapore shares may open lower on Monday, as fears over the euro zone debt crisis grew after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven European nations last week. Singapore public transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd may be in focus after its chief executive said she was not planning to leave the company following major disruptions in its train services last week, a newspaper reported on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1219.66 0.32% 3.910 USD/JPY 77.82 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8612 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1601.99 0.20% 3.240 US CRUDE 93.54 0.01% 0.020 DOW JONES 11866.39 -0.02% -2.42 ASIA ADRS 111.44 -0.13% -0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rally fades after warnings on Europe > Long-end rally pushes yields to two-month lows > Euro steady, awaiting more ratings pain > Gold ends up, sets biggest weekly drop in 3 mos > Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss Stocks and factors to watch: -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity firm Olam said it has completed the acquisition of Turkey's Progida Group, which exports hazelnuts, for an enterprise value of about $38 million. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Offshore marine company Otto Marine said on Friday it had deployed another offshore support vessel in Africa, bringing the total number of vessels it has in the region's waters to five. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.91 percent on Friday to 2,659.22 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.02 percent to 11,866.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.32 percent to 1,219.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.56 percent to 2,555.33. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview