SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Singapore shares may
open lower on Tuesday on renewed concerns about the euro zone.
Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources
by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support
for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc
would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.
Singapore's Global Logistic Properties may be in
focus after the company said it was teaming up with China
Investment Corp to buy 15 logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6
billion, in what will be the Chinese sovereign wealth fund's
maiden foray into Japanese real estate.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2341 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1205.35 -1.17% -14.310
USD/JPY 78 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8096 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1593.39 0.03% 0.550
US CRUDE 94.21 0.35% 0.330
DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84% -100.13
ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33% -2.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share
> Long U.S. bonds gain, tepid 2-yr auction hurts belly
> Euro retreats as Draghi warns of risks to economy
> Gold edges back below $1,600/oz as euro flounders
> Oil edges up on supply worry; EU, North Korea eyed
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SEMBCORP MARINE
- Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest
oil rig builder, said on Monday its subsidiary Sembawang
Shipyard had won a $140 million vessel conversion contract from
Equinox Offshore Accommodation Ltd.
Separately, Sembcorp announced on Tuesday the
ground-breaking of Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, its new shipyard in
the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil.
-- NOBLE GROUP
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group said on
Tuesday its Australian-listed subsidiary Gloucester Coal
had requested a trading halt ahead of an announcement
related to "a possible change of control transaction."
Gloucester asked for the trading halt to remain until Dec 22.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.55 percent on Monday to 2,618.09 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.84 percent
to 11,766.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.17 percent to 1,205.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 1.26 percent 2,523.14.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)