SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Singapore shares may open lower on Tuesday on renewed concerns about the euro zone. Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out. Singapore's Global Logistic Properties may be in focus after the company said it was teaming up with China Investment Corp to buy 15 logistics facilities in Japan for $1.6 billion, in what will be the Chinese sovereign wealth fund's maiden foray into Japanese real estate. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2341 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1205.35 -1.17% -14.310 USD/JPY 78 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8096 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1593.39 0.03% 0.550 US CRUDE 94.21 0.35% 0.330 DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84% -100.13 ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33% -2.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share > Long U.S. bonds gain, tepid 2-yr auction hurts belly > Euro retreats as Draghi warns of risks to economy > Gold edges back below $1,600/oz as euro flounders > Oil edges up on supply worry; EU, North Korea eyed Stocks and factors to watch: -- SEMBCORP MARINE - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, said on Monday its subsidiary Sembawang Shipyard had won a $140 million vessel conversion contract from Equinox Offshore Accommodation Ltd. Separately, Sembcorp announced on Tuesday the ground-breaking of Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, its new shipyard in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil. -- NOBLE GROUP - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group said on Tuesday its Australian-listed subsidiary Gloucester Coal had requested a trading halt ahead of an announcement related to "a possible change of control transaction." Gloucester asked for the trading halt to remain until Dec 22. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.55 percent on Monday to 2,618.09 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.84 percent to 11,766.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.17 percent to 1,205.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.26 percent 2,523.14.