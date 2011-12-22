SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Singapore shares may see
a weak start on Thursday following a lacklustre performance on
Wall Street overnight, as investors worried that cut-rate loans
from the European Central Bank's recent funding operation would
not be used to buy Italian and Spanish debt.
Singapore Technologies Engineering, one of the
world's largest aircraft maintenance firms, may be in focus
after it said on Thursday its unit has agreed to invest $33.3
million for a 50.1 percent stake in EcoServices LLC, which
provides engine wash services.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1243.72 0.19% 2.420
USD/JPY 78.06 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9633 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1610.99 -0.24% -3.800
US CRUDE 99.01 0.34% 0.340
DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03% 4.16
ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29% -0.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- WEE HUR HOLDINGS LTD
- Wee Hur said its property development arm has won a tender
for a 99-year lease land parcel for residential use in Pungol,
Singapore, for S$206.2 million ($159 million).
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Nam Cheong, which builds offshore support vessels, said it
has sold an accomodation barge worth about S$34.4 million.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index
advanced 2.25 percent on Wednesday to 2,673.32 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.03
percent to 12,107.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 0.19 percent to 1,243.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 0.99 percent to 2,577.97.
($1 = 1.2972 Singapore dollars)