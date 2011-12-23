SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Singapore shares may rise on Friday after a better-than-expected decline in jobless claims in the U.S. lifted Wall Street overnight. The local market may also get a boost from positive news from rig builder Keppel Corp and commodities firm Noble Group . Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, may be in focus after it announced a contract worth around $809 million to design and build a semi-submersible rig for Urca Drilling BV, a unit of Sete Brasil Participações. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1254 0.83% 10.280 USD/JPY 78.17 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9528 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1607.74 0.11% 1.840 US CRUDE 99.39 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91 ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011 > Long bonds gain in light, pre-holiday volume > Euro sluggish in Asia, no rush to USD either > Gold slips as dollar gains in light trade > Oil up on supply worry, supportive U.S. data Stocks and factors to watch: -- NOBLE GROUP Commodities firm Noble Group said it will make a one-time gain of about $200 million from a proposed merger between its subsidiary Gloucester Coal and the Australian unit of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Thursday it plans to acquire 75.2 percent interest in Macao Commodities Trading S.L. for 15 million euros ($19.6 million). -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore electronics firm Hi-P International said on Thursday it has reached a resolution with around 200 Chinese workers who recently went on strike over a planned plant relocation. -- SATS LTD - The Singapore Tourism Board said on Thursday it has appointed a joint venture between SATS Ltd and Creuers del Port de Barcelona S.A. to operate Singapore's upcoming International Cruise Terminal for a 10-year term. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.32 percent on Thursday to 2,664.80 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.51 percent to 12,169.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.83 percent to 1,254.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.83 percent to 2,599.45. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview