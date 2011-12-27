SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Singapore shares are
expected to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday due to the
closure of many global markets for Christmas holidays and as
investors stay on the sidelines during the last week of 2011.
Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in
focus as it expects its Australian unit to operate 10 aircraft
by the middle of next year, up from seven aircraft currently,
the Straits Times reported.
Tiger Airways has also made progress in its partnerships
with airlines in Indonesia and the Philippines, its CEO Chin Yau
Seng said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1265.33 0.9% 11.330
USD/JPY 77.99 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- 0.021
SPOT GOLD 1602.34 -0.16% -2.620
US CRUDE 99.81 0.13% 0.130
DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35
ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Santa rally lifts S&P 500 up for the year
> US bond prices drop as investors offload recent supply
> Euro holds above 2011 low vs US dollar
> Gold slips as upbeat US data lifts dollar
> Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL
- Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International said on
Friday its subsidiary had agreed with the Kuok Group to acquire
the remaining 1.61 percent interest in Wilmar China Limited for
a total of HK$1.933 billion ($248.6 million).
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange said on Friday it will add 15 new
American Depositary Receipts to its international quotation
board on Dec 29. All 15 new ADRs are of companies with at least
$1 billion market capitalisation, SGX said.
-- HIAP SENG ENGINEERING
- Singapore's Hiap Seng Engineering said on Friday its
subsidiary had entered a strategic alliance with Offshore Oil
Engineering Company, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil
Corporation, one of China's largest producers of offshore crude
oil and natural gas.
-- STX OSV
- Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on
Friday it had secured a new contract worth around 200 million
Norwegian crowns ($33.5 million) to construct a carrier, which
can transport fish feed to fish farms, for Eidsvaag AS.
-- CHINA MINZHONG
- Singapore-listed vegetable firm China Minzhong said on
Tuesday it had opened a new industrial park in China, which has
around three times the company's current processing capacity.
The firm also said it sees no slowdown in demand for
vegetables so far and expects its export order book to be higher
in 2012 fiscal year compared with 2011 fiscal year.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.44 percent on Friday to 2,676.47 points. European and U.S.
markets as well as many Asian bourses were closed on Monday for
Christmas holiday.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)