SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Singapore shares may open lower on Wednesday, hurt by data that showed Japanese industrial output and household spending fell in November. Both the Nikkei share average and Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened lower. Property stocks such as CapitaLand and City Developments may be in focus after the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore said late on Tuesday that the government's latest measures to cool home prices will negatively impact property prices and transaction volumes. The measures may even cause the economy to slip into a recession, warned REDAS President Wong Heang Fine. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1265.43 0.01% 0.100 USD/JPY 77.87 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0087 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1589.49 -0.18% -2.800 US CRUDE 101.13 -0.21% -0.210 DOW JONES 12291.35 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 112.80 -0.71% -0.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade > U.S. bond prices edge higher in light trading > Euro in holiday mode, Italy bond sale eyed > Gold falls on technicals, option selling > Oil rises on Iran warning on Strait of Hormuz Stocks and factors to watch: -- COSCO CORP - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp on Tuesday announced a contract to convert a large crude carrier tanker to a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel that will be deployed off Brazil. -- HYFLUX LTD - Singapore water treatment firm Hyflux said on Tuesday it had agreed to inject two water treatment plants in China to Galaxy NewSpring, a 50-50 joint venture between the company's subsidiary and Mitsui & Co, for $41.2 million. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS - Singapore-listed Midas Holdings said on Tuesday it had won three new contracts worth a total of 142.2 million yuan ($22.5 million) to supply aluminium products for train cars in China and Brazil. -- FIBRECHEM TECHNOLOGIES - An independent investigation by NTan Corporate Advisory found a total of HK$777 million ($99.9 million) of unaccounted cash balance at Singapore-listed Fibrechem Technologies, as well as financial and accounting misstatements over an extended period of time, among other issues. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped 0.11 percent on Tuesday to 2,673.62 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.02 percent lower to 12,291.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.01 percent to 1,265.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.25 percent to 2,625.20. ($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7769 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)