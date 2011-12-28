SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday after U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on renewed euro zone concerns, with the euro sliding to an 11-month low against the U.S. dollar as the region's debt worries prompted a wave of selling. Singapore's electric equipment maker SMB United Ltd may be in focus after Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co offered to buy the company in a deal worth about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer made by China's Boer Power Holdings. SMB, which halted trading in its shares on Wednesday, will resume trading Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2344 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 #N/A STOP#N/A STOP #N/A STOP USD/JPY 77.93 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9214 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1555.05 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE 99.64 0.28% 0.280 DOW JONES 12151.41 -1.14% -139.94 ASIA ADRS 111.17 -1.45% -1.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed euro zone cnocerns > Europe worries spur safe-haven buying in thin volume > Euro stung by thin year-end trade; downside beckons > Gold down 2 pct, at 3-month low as US dollar surges > Oil falls on US dollar's rise, Wall St pullback Stocks and factors to watch: -- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, a property trust listed in Hong Kong and Singapore, said on Thursday it will buy two commercial properties in Hong Kong for HK$1.9 billion ($244.4 million). -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS - Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings said on Wednesday it was determined to pursue its lawsuit against Yahoo! Southeast Asia Pte Ltd over copyright claims. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.28 percent on Wednesday to 2,666.25 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.14 percent to 12,151.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.25 percent to 1,249.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.34 percent to 2,589.98. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)