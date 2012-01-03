SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday after a new year rally in European stocks, but gains may be limited by data showing that the city-state's fourth quarter GDP contracted an annualized 4.9 percent from the third quarter. Singapore-listed palm oil firm Mewah International may be in focus after the company said on Tuesday it plans to invest around $145 million in a refinery, packing plant and related logistics facilities in East Java, Indonesia. The refinery is expected to have installed capacity of around 630,000 metric tonnes annually, the company said in a statement. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1257.6 -0.43% -5.420 USD/JPY 76.93 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8762 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1570.05 0.30% 4.640 US CRUDE 100.34 1.53% 1.510 DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48 ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St back at square one, with S&P flat in 2011 > U.S. bond prices rise on last day of 2011 trading > Euro wobbly ahead of event-packed U.S. week > Gold's 10 pct gain in 2011 extends run to 11th year > U.S. crude surges more than $1 on Iran tensions Stocks and factors to watch: -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) - Singapore-listed jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil said it had suspended its 2011-2014 collaboration agreement with BP Singapore. Both companies, however, signed new term contracts for 2012. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION, K-REIT ASIA - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, said on Friday it had acquired 23,534,019 units in K-REIT Asia at S$0.8554 each. After the transaction, Keppel Corp was deemed to hold 77.10 percent of the total number of issued units in K-REIT Asia, up from 76.88 percent. -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST, CAPITALAND - Singapore property developer CapitaLand had renewed its lease of offices at Capital Tower in the city-state with CapitaCommercial Trust. The new lease is worth around S$7.7 million and the term is from 8 July 2012 to 7 July 2015, with an option to renew for another three years. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA - Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said on Tuesday it was offering up to S$200 million ($154.2 million) in aggregate principal amount of callable step-up bonds due 2022, which could increase by an additional S$200 million. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.99 percent on Friday to 2,646.35 points. The Singapore and U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the new year holiday. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2967 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)