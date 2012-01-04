SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Singapore shares may open
higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session,
after U.S. and European stocks rallied on better-than-expected
economic data from China, Germany and the United States.
Singapore-listed property firm Yoma Strategic Holdings
may be in focus after announcing its plan to acquire
the rights to develop an area known as Star City, about six
miles from Yangon, Myanmar.
The company said it intended to develop more than 9,000
units of apartments and houses, shopping and commercial areas.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.06 1.55% 19.460
USD/JPY 76.73 0.07% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9614 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1605.69 0.22% 3.500
US CRUDE 102.98 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47% 179.82
ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27% 3.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St starts 2012 higher on signs of global growth
> Positive economic data, Fed minutes hurt bonds
> Euro supported by short squeeze; debt auctions eyed
> Gold rises 2.5 pct, recovers last week's losses
> Oil jumps 4 pct on Iran anxiety; U.S, China data
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- KEPPEL CORP
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder,
said on Tuesday its subsidiary had agreed to acquire a 49.9
percent stake in Norway's OWEC Tower, a designer of offshore
wind turbine foundations, for about 61 million norwegian crowns
($10.3 million).
-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING
- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang said on
Tuesday it now owned a 45 percent stake worth $49.5 million in
YZJ Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd, a joint venture between the
company and Qatar Investment Corporation.
-- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS
- Singapore's Technics Oil and Gas said on Tuesday it had
won two contracts worth a total of S$10.1 million ($7.9
million). The first order is to provide the super structure for
a jack-up rig in Russia, while the second one is to manufacture
and supply well testing equipment for a Chinese customer.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
1.59 percent on Tuesday to 2,688.36 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.47 percent
to 12,397.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced
1.55 percent to 1,277.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 1.67 percent to 2,648.72.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)