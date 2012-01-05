SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Singapore shares may open
lower on Thursday after data showed further contraction in the
city-state's manufacturing sector and as euro zone concerns
persisted, with tight credit markets making it expensive for
banks to raise capital and for countries to refinance debt.
Singapore's manufacturing sector contracted for a sixth
straight month in December as orders continued to shrink, a
business survey showed on Wednesday, lending weight to fears the
economy could sink into a recession.
Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest listed
bourse operator, may be in focus after announcing its securities
turnover in December fell 41 percent from a year earlier to S$17
billion ($13.2 billion), while securities daily average value
was 36 percent lower at S$794 million.
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- IEV HOLDINGS
- Singapore engineering and clean energy firm IEV Holdings
said on Wednesday its subsidiary had secured a further 24-month
renewal of a gas sales and purchase agreement with Indonesian
packaged food producer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
.
Under the agreement, PT Indofood will buy around 450,000
million metric British thermal units of compressed natural gas
from IEV over a 24-month period from December 2011.
-- SINO GRANDNESS FOOD INDUSTRY GROUP
- Singapore-listed Sino Grandness said on Wednesday it plans
to double its annual output capacity for bottled juices to
around 140,000 tonnes from 70,000 tonnes. The firm aims to raise
its beverage segment net profit to 140 million yuan ($22.2
million) in 2012 fiscal year from 70 million yuan in 2011.
-- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Fortune REIT is seeking a HK$1.4 billion ($180.2 million
three-year syndicated loan to acquire two retail properties in
Hong Kong, namely Belvedere Garden and Provident Centre, sources
told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.84 percent on Wednesday to 2,711.02 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.17
percent to 12,418.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
edged 0.02 percent higher to 1,277.30. The Nasdaq Composite
Index was 0.01 percent lower at 2,648.36.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ed Lane)