SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Singapore shares are set
for a cautious start on Monday as Fitch Ratings' downgrade of
Hungary's credit rating to junk, highlighting the debt woes in
the euro zone, may offset the positive jobs data from the United
States.
Singapore subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd may be in
focus after the company said its Chief Executive Saw Phaik Hwa
resigned and board member Tan Ek Kia will take charge until a
replacement is appointed.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250
USD/JPY 76.88 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1612.6 -0.27% -4.380
US CRUDE 101.58 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78
ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS
- Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, whose customers were hit
by unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Malaysia, is compensating
about S$500,000 ($386,500) to clients as it investigates the
biggest such scam to hit the bank.
-- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD
- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said on
Friday its Chairman Liu Guo Yuan had resigned. Liu was replaced
by Ma Ze Hua with effect from the same day.
-- CHINA SKY CHEMICAL FIBRE CO LTD
- Singapore Exchange Ltd said late on Friday it
has applied for a court order to force Chinese textile maker
China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd to appoint a special auditor.
-- TECHNICS OIL & GAS LTD
- Singapore's Technics Oil & Gas said on Friday it plans to
spin off its subsidiaries in the contract engineering segment
specialising in the marine industry, Norr Systems Pte Ltd and
Wecom Engineering Pte Ltd, and seek a listing on the Gretai
Securities Market of Taiwan.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Friday it
had utilised a further S$10.1 million, out of the S$158.4
million gross proceeds raised from its rights issue, to fund the
acquisition of aircraft and associated aircraft pre-delivery
payments.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged
0.09 percent higher on Friday to 2,715,59 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.45 percent
to 12,359.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.25 percent to 1,277.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 0.16 percent to 2,674.22.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)