SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks, but the market is likely to closely watch Italian and Spanish debt sales this week for pointers on any progress in the euro zone. Singapore subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd may be in focus after the city-state's transport minister, Lui Tuck Yew, said a probe into the train service disruptions in December may lead to a penalty review, the Business Times reported. The disruptions had affected more than 200,000 commuters. Currently, if an operator breaches the Land Transport Authority's operating performance standards, it can be fined up to S$1 million ($770,800) per incident.

Stocks and factors to watch: -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Monday it had won a contract worth around $150 million from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc to construct and upgrade a a deepwater semi-submersible rig. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's Ezra Holdings said on Monday its subsea construction division, EMAS AMC, had won two contracts worth around 425 million Norwegian crowns ($70.5 million) from Statoil ASA to replace chains and risers in the North Sea. The value of the contracts may be lifted to 600 million Norwegian crowns if contract options are exercised, Ezra said. -- KSH HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore property and construction firm KSH Holdings said on Monday it had secured a contract worth S$110.3 million ($85 million) to build a condominium in eastern Singapore. The latest contract had raised the order book of KSH's construction business to over S$467 million. -- EU YAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore traditional Chinese medicine retailer Eu Yan Sang may buy bankrupt Australian health products retailer Healthzone, chief executive Richard Eu told Singapore's Business Times on Monday. -- CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's CNMC Goldmine said on Monday its unit had inked a contract with a subsidiary of Xiamen Shenkun Group Co for the mining and production of silver, lead and zinc at Manson's Lode, an area in Kelantan, Malaysia. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.90 percent on Monday to 2,691.28 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.27 percent to 12,392.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.23 percent to 1,280.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.09 percent higher to 2,676.56.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Mark Tay)