SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Singapore shares may open higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rose to a five-month high on hopes for strong corporate earnings, though investors are likely to remain cautious in the near term due to the debt woes in the euro zone. Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may be in focus after announcing that a consortium it is leading had signed a cooperation agreement with the Chongqing government for a mixed development in Chongqing, China. CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and Singbridge Holdings Pte Ltd will develop a shopping mall and eight towers for residential, office, serviced residence and hotel use, with total gross floor area of about 817,000 square metres. Including land cost, the total development cost of the project is expected to be about S$4.3 billion ($3.3 billion). CapitaLand and CapitaMalls Asia each owns a 25 percent effective stake, while Singbridge holds 30 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1292.08 0.89% 11.380 USD/JPY 76.84 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9666 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1634.09 0.10% 1.600 US CRUDE 102.18 -0.06% -0.060 DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56% 69.78 ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67% 1.94 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead > 10-yr US yield below 2 pct; 3-yr notes get strong bid > Euro steady vs USD, but cautious as risk events loom > Gold up 1.3 pct on Wall St rise, economic optimism > Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore Press Holdings said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier to S$97.5 million, partly hurt by lower investment income due to unrealized foreign exchange losses on investments. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Tuesday it carried 481,000 passengers in December 2011, down 12 percent from a year earlier. Load factor in the same month was 83 percent, compared with 91 percent a year ago. -- LEEDEN LTD - Singapore welding, gas and safety products firm Leeden said on Tuesday the Singapore Exchange had given an approval-in-principle for the company's planned delisting from the bourse. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.06 percent on Tuesday to 2,719.83 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.56 percent to 12,462.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.89 percent to 1,292.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.97 percent to 2,702.50.