SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks made a positive start, as sentiment was boosted by solid demand in debt auctions by Spain and Italy as well as gains on Wall Street. Singapore-listed conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd may be in focus after it said it is exploring the development of a 1,200 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Vietnam. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.5 0.23% 3.020 USD/JPY 76.76 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9298 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1647.25 -0.15% -2.550 US CRUDE 99.3 0.20% 0.200 DOW JONES 12471.02 0.17% 21.57 ASIA ADRS 118.36 -0.12% -0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day > US Treasuries slip after weak 30-year bond sale > Euro takes breather in Asia after rally > Gold up third day, hits 1-month high on euro gain > Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan Stocks and factors to watch: -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings has secured two contracts worth up to $120 million, the company said on Thursday. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines and Scandinavian airline SAS are to deepen their cooperation on flights between Scandinavia and Singapore as they aim to make gains in the key Europe-Asia market. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Singapore's City Developments said on Thursday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Vinemont Investments Pte Ltd, had acquired Thailand Shareholder Investments Ltd from Real Estate Capital Asia Partners for a total of around $157.6 million. Thailand Shareholder Investments has shopping mall assets in Thailand. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.13 percent on Thursday to 2,743.66 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.17 percent to 12,471.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.23 percent to 1,295.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.51 percent to 2,724.70. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Robert Birsel)