SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Singapore shares are set
to fall on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries,
including France which lost its top-notch AAA status.
Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines Ltd
may be in focus after it said it had finalised $1.14
billion financing from various banks and financial institutions
for 12 new container ships ordered in 2011.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410
USD/JPY 76.88 -0.29% -0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1634.79 -0.29% -4.730
US CRUDE 98.69 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96
ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades
> U.S. bonds climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades
> Euro shaky after mass ratings downgrade, outlook poor
> Gold falls 1 pct on euro-zone downgrade talk
> Oil falls on euro-zone worries, posts weekly loss
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Singapore's Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is not
in talks with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd or any other party
to invest in Pune or any other part of India, its manager said
in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Saturday.
-- CMZ HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore's CMZ Holdings on Saturday requested for
suspension in the trading of its shares effective Monday
morning. The company said the percentage of shares held in
public hands or "free float" of the firm had fallen below 10
percent.
-- CCM GROUP LTD
- Singapore's CCM Group said on Friday it expected to report
a loss for the financial year that ended Dec 31, 2011, mainly
due to cost overrun for two of the company's construction
projects.
-- ADAMPAK LTD
- Singapore's Adampak said on Friday that an estimated loss
due to damaged inventories and impairment of fixed assets after
the severe flooding in Thailand's Ayutthaya region is around
$1.4 million.
The company, which makes labels, nameplates and die-cut
parts, said that its Thailand subsidiary had entered into a
lease agreement for a new factory site in Amata Nakorn
Industrial Estate, Chonburi Province.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
1.75 percent on Friday to 2,791.54 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.39 percent
to 12,422.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.49 percent to 1,289.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.51 percent to 2,710.67.
