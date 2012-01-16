SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Singapore shares are set to fall on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, including France which lost its top-notch AAA status. Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines Ltd may be in focus after it said it had finalised $1.14 billion financing from various banks and financial institutions for 12 new container ships ordered in 2011. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.88 -0.29% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1634.79 -0.29% -4.730 US CRUDE 98.69 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades > U.S. bonds climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades > Euro shaky after mass ratings downgrade, outlook poor > Gold falls 1 pct on euro-zone downgrade talk > Oil falls on euro-zone worries, posts weekly loss Stocks and factors to watch: -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Singapore's Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is not in talks with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd or any other party to invest in Pune or any other part of India, its manager said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Saturday. -- CMZ HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's CMZ Holdings on Saturday requested for suspension in the trading of its shares effective Monday morning. The company said the percentage of shares held in public hands or "free float" of the firm had fallen below 10 percent. -- CCM GROUP LTD - Singapore's CCM Group said on Friday it expected to report a loss for the financial year that ended Dec 31, 2011, mainly due to cost overrun for two of the company's construction projects. -- ADAMPAK LTD - Singapore's Adampak said on Friday that an estimated loss due to damaged inventories and impairment of fixed assets after the severe flooding in Thailand's Ayutthaya region is around $1.4 million. The company, which makes labels, nameplates and die-cut parts, said that its Thailand subsidiary had entered into a lease agreement for a new factory site in Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, Chonburi Province. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.75 percent on Friday to 2,791.54 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.39 percent to 12,422.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.49 percent to 1,289.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.51 percent to 2,710.67. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)