SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Singapore shares may see
a weak start on Wednesday following a sell off in Wall Street
late in the session that pared U.S. shares' gains, prompted by a
steep drop in Citigroup's profit that led investors to
unload bank shares.
Singapore's second-biggest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp Ltd, may be in focus after it said its chief
executive David Conner is stepping down after a 10-year stint
that saw him spearhead the bank's expansion into Indonesia and
purchase ING Group's Asian private bank.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1293.67 0.36% 4.580
USD/JPY 76.78 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8566 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1654.09 0.18% 2.900
US CRUDE 101.27 0.56% 0.560
DOW JONES 12482.07 0.48% 60.01
ASIA ADRS 118.51 0.44% 0.52
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St rises but ends off highs as Citi sinks
> Long-dated prices gain on Fed purchases
> Euro off highs ahead of Portugal debt sale
> Gold up on China stimulus hope; analysts cautious
> Oil up on economic data, but Europe worry limits rise
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- CAPITAMALL TRUST
- CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its
fourth-quarter distribution per unit fell 2.5 percent to 2.30
Singapore cents, due to an increase in property operating
expenses.
-- SMB UNITED LTD
- China's Boer Power Holdings on Tuesday withdrew
its takeover offer for Singapore electric equipment maker SMB
United Ltd, leaving Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co as
the only bidder.
-- K-REIT ASIA
- K-Reit Asia said its distributable income jumped 54.3
percent to S$35.7 million in the fourth quarter, helped by
higher contributions from associates and higher interest income.
However, distribution per unit for the fourth quarter fell 18.1
percent to 1.40 Singapore cents from a year ago.
-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING LTD
- Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang said on Tuesday it had
entered into a joint venture agreement with a unit of German
shipping firm Peter Dohle Shiffahrts-KG to set up four
ship-owning companies.
-- DELONG HOLDINGS LTD
- Delong Holdings, which makes steel products in China, said
it will buy an 80 percent stake in Laiyuan County Aoyu Steel Co
Ltd for about 264 million yuan ($41.81 million).
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
2.15 percent on Tuesday to 2,815.85 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.48
percent to 12,482.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
climbed 0.36 percent to 1,293.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was 0.64 percent higher at 2,728.08.
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)