SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Wednesday following a sell off in Wall Street late in the session that pared U.S. shares' gains, prompted by a steep drop in Citigroup's profit that led investors to unload bank shares. Singapore's second-biggest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, may be in focus after it said its chief executive David Conner is stepping down after a 10-year stint that saw him spearhead the bank's expansion into Indonesia and purchase ING Group's Asian private bank. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1293.67 0.36% 4.580 USD/JPY 76.78 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8566 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1654.09 0.18% 2.900 US CRUDE 101.27 0.56% 0.560 DOW JONES 12482.07 0.48% 60.01 ASIA ADRS 118.51 0.44% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises but ends off highs as Citi sinks > Long-dated prices gain on Fed purchases > Euro off highs ahead of Portugal debt sale > Gold up on China stimulus hope; analysts cautious > Oil up on economic data, but Europe worry limits rise Stocks and factors to watch: -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its fourth-quarter distribution per unit fell 2.5 percent to 2.30 Singapore cents, due to an increase in property operating expenses. -- SMB UNITED LTD - China's Boer Power Holdings on Tuesday withdrew its takeover offer for Singapore electric equipment maker SMB United Ltd, leaving Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co as the only bidder. -- K-REIT ASIA - K-Reit Asia said its distributable income jumped 54.3 percent to S$35.7 million in the fourth quarter, helped by higher contributions from associates and higher interest income. However, distribution per unit for the fourth quarter fell 18.1 percent to 1.40 Singapore cents from a year ago. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING LTD - Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang said on Tuesday it had entered into a joint venture agreement with a unit of German shipping firm Peter Dohle Shiffahrts-KG to set up four ship-owning companies. -- DELONG HOLDINGS LTD - Delong Holdings, which makes steel products in China, said it will buy an 80 percent stake in Laiyuan County Aoyu Steel Co Ltd for about 264 million yuan ($41.81 million). - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.15 percent on Tuesday to 2,815.85 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.48 percent to 12,482.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.36 percent to 1,293.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.64 percent higher at 2,728.08. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)