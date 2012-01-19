SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Singapore shares may open higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks, with sentiment boosted by reports that the International Monetary Fund is planning to boost its lending capacity to help countries cope with the euro zone debt crisis. Singapore plastic parts maker Meiban Group Ltd may be in focus after announcing it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1308.04 1.11% 14.370 USD/JPY 76.78 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8948 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1659.59 0.01% 0.130 US CRUDE 101.5 0.90% 0.910 DOW JONES 12578.95 0.78% 96.88 ASIA ADRS 120.13 1.37% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St up as IMF gives Europe hope, Goldman soars > US bond prices fall as euro optimism spurs risk rally > Euro enjoys short squeeze; Aussie eyes jobs data > Gold rises for 3rd day on euro, equities gains > Oil falls as weak demand outlook trumps IMF hopes Stocks and factors to watch: -- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST - Singapore's Frasers Centrepoint Trust said on Wednesday fiscal first-quarter distribution per unit rose 12.8 percent from a year earlier to 2.20 Singapore cents, helped by contributions from its Causeway Point and Bedok Point malls. -- CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST - Singapore industrial REIT Cache Logistics Trust reported on Wednesday a 8.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter distribution per unit to 2.10 Singapore cents. The company's acquisition of four assets boosted the number of its properties to 10 at the end of 2011 from six at the end of 2010. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Singapore's Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation said on Wednesday its full-year net profit for 2011 jumped 38 percent from a year earlier to S$79.4 million ($62.05 million), partly helped by higher contribution from its data centre business. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.73 percent on Wednesday to 2,795.40 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.78 percent to 12,578.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.11 percent to 1,308.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.53 percent to 2,769.71. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2797 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)