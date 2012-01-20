SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Singapore shares are set to rise on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight as encouraging earnings from U.S. banks and a drop in jobless claims boosted confidence. Singapore's third largest property developer, Keppel Land Ltd, may be in focus after it said its fourth-quarter net profit soared 47 percent to $914.3 million, boosted by gains from the sale of a property asset. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.5 0.49% 6.460 USD/JPY 77.04 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9735 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1653.44 -0.20% -3.350 US CRUDE 100.41 0.02% 0.070 DOW JONES 12623.98 0.36% 45.03 ASIA ADRS 121.40 1.06% 1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises on bank results, but Google sinks late > U.S. inflation bond sale fetches negative yield > Euro rises for 3rd day, touches two-week high > Gold falls on tame CPI, snaps 3-day rally > Brent crude rises on euro zone optimism Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Airbus said on Thursday it had discovered more cracks in the wings of A380 superjumbo aircraft but insisted the world's largest jetliner remained safe to fly. -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST - CapitaCommercial Trust, which owns office assets, said on Friday its fourth-quarter distribution per unit fell by 1 percent to 1.92 Singapore cents from a year ago, hurt by slightly lower property income and higher expenses. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments in Europe and Asia, posted a 15 percent fall in its fourth-quarter distribution per unit to 1.83 Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses and finance costs. -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust, owner of warehouses and logistic assets, said its fourth-quarter distribution per unit rose 9.7 percent to 1.70 Singapore cents from a year ago, driven by higher rents and occupancy, as well as the acquisition of new assets. -- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial assets, said its distribution income in the fourth quarter rose 23.1 percent to S$55.3 million from a year ago, lifted by higher net property income. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.57 percent to 2,811.20 points on Thursday. - The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.36 percent to 12,623.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.49 percent to 1,314.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.67 percent higher at 2,788.33. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)