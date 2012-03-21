SINGAPORE, March 21 Singapore shares may fall
after the Tokyo and Seoul bourses opened lower on Wednesday,
weighed by concerns about China's economic growth, with airline
stocks Singapore Airlines Ltd and Tiger Airways
Holding Ltd seen in focus.
The International Air Transport Association has cut its
forecast for global airline profits this year due to a sharp
rise in oil prices, saying a spike to $150 per barrel could lead
to losses as high as $5.3 billion.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.52 -0.3% -4.230
USD/JPY 83.6 -0.12% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3519 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1650.09 0.00% 0.060
US CRUDE 106.41 0.32% 0.340
DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94
ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St slips on China, but retailers offset losses
> Long bond yields fall, but higher yields may lie ahead
> Dollar firmer as commodity currencies come under fire
> Gold falls as economic optimism boosts dollar
> Oil falls as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm markets
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OTTO MARINE LTD
- Singapore's Otto Marine said on Wednesday it had secured a
five-year North Sea ship chartering contract worth $36.5
million. An option to extend the contract for two more years
could raise the total value to around $52.4 million.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said on
Tuesday it had received approval-in-principle from the Singapore
Exchange for the listing of up to 101.071 million placement
shares.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.42 percent on Tuesday to 3,002.73 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.52 percent
to 13,170.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.30 percent to 1,405.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.14 percent to 3,074.15.
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)