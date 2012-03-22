SINGAPORE, March 22 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Thursday after Wall Street had a lacklustre performance, with property fund management firm ARA Asset Management Ltd and bourse operator Singapore Exchange likely to be in focus. ARA Asset Management Ltd, part-owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, is considering the listing of what would be Singapore's first yuan-denominated property trust. Singapore Exchange is introducing dual currency trading which will allow securities such as stocks and exchange traded funds to be traded in two different currencies. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.89 -0.19% -2.630 USD/JPY 83.21 -0.22% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2978 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1651.64 0.10% 1.690 US CRUDE 106.95 -0.30% -0.320 DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57 ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr high > U.S. bond prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying > Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fears > Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades > Oil rises as U.S. inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge Stocks and factors to watch: -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co , Marubeni Corp and Noble Group, are in the running for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering's land systems arm, ST Kinetics, said an Indian court has asked the firm to file a fresh legal challenge against the decision by the Ministry of Defence to bar it from business dealings with Ordinance Factory Board. ST Kinetics said it intends to clear its name and defend its reputation. -- LMA INTERNATIONAL NV - Singapore-listed LMA International, which makes airway management devices for medical procedures, said on Thursday its new manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia, has started production. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.10 percent on Wednesday to 3,005.63 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.35 percent to 13,124.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.19 percent to 1,402.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.04 percent higher to 3,075.32. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)