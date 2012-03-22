SINGAPORE, March 22 Singapore shares may have a
cautious start on Thursday after Wall Street had a lacklustre
performance, with property fund management firm ARA Asset
Management Ltd and bourse operator Singapore Exchange
likely to be in focus.
ARA Asset Management Ltd, part-owned by Hong Kong
billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
is considering the listing of what would be Singapore's first
yuan-denominated property trust.
Singapore Exchange is introducing dual currency trading
which will allow securities such as stocks and exchange traded
funds to be traded in two different currencies.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.89 -0.19% -2.630
USD/JPY 83.21 -0.22% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2978 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1651.64 0.10% 1.690
US CRUDE 106.95 -0.30% -0.320
DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57
ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr high
> U.S. bond prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying
> Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fears
> Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades
> Oil rises as U.S. inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co
, Marubeni Corp and Noble Group, are in the
running for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be
valued at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering's land systems arm, ST Kinetics, said an
Indian court has asked the firm to file a fresh legal challenge
against the decision by the Ministry of Defence to bar it from
business dealings with Ordinance Factory Board.
ST Kinetics said it intends to clear its name and defend
its reputation.
-- LMA INTERNATIONAL NV
- Singapore-listed LMA International, which makes airway
management devices for medical procedures, said on Thursday its
new manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia, has started
production.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.10 percent on Wednesday to 3,005.63 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.35 percent
to 13,124.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.19 percent to 1,402.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index
edged 0.04 percent higher to 3,075.32.
