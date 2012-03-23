SINGAPORE, March 23 Singapore shares may track weakness in Tokyo and Seoul markets on new concerns about global growth following weak economic data. Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC could rise after Singapore gave approval to two casino junket operators. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1392.78 -0.72% -10.110 USD/JPY 82.53 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2871 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1646.24 0.08% 1.360 US CRUDE 105.69 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13046.14 -0.60% -78.48 ASIA ADRS 128.72 -0.49% -0.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street retreats but bull market still alive > U.S. debt prices post third day of gains > Yen bolstered as risk currencies take a drubbing > Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears > Oil down on weak Chinese, euro zone data Stocks and factors to watch: -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble appointed a group of banks as lead arrangers for $1.5 billion in committed unsecured revolving loan facilities. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL - The world's sugar market is likely to continue in surplus until at least 2013/14, leading agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International said on Thursday, signalling a likely collapse in prices. -- HYFLUX LTD - Singapore's Hyflux said its unit and its Japanese partners, Hitachi Ltd and Itochu Corp, had agreed to develop Asia's largest seawater desalination plant in Gujarat, India. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $600 million, Hyflux said. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.88 percent on Thursday to 2,979.25 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.60 percent to 13,046.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.72 percent to 1,392.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.39 percent to 3,063.32. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)